"Tornado, Oh My" Monday Writing Challenge-14

Good Monday Viners...

This is the time of the year when Tornados are what we deal with in my part of the US. Last night was no exception. My home was built for the possibility of a eventual direct hit,so we have several rooms built underground. The original foundation of our home was an old church that was totally destroyed by a tornado in the 40's. instead of rebuilding the church on it's original site, a new church was built a mile away.

We didn't have any tornados in our valley last night but Thunderstorms and damaging hail,so perhaps that is why with a smile I can write a silly tornado story for you guys today ;-)

When you live in Tornado Alley as our local area is known there are two things you depend on. The Tornado Siren that is set off by the city if one is sited within a mile of your area (and is also used to let everyone know each day at Noon it is working) and your battery operated weather alarm radio that makes an equally alarming sound when a tornado is sited..a couple years ago during a particularly bad year of tornados it seems I had those sounds continually ringing in my ears. I also have a stubborn,spoiled lazy dog named Gypsy that is better than any warning siren..I don't know what extra sensory some dogs have but if a tornado is even close Gypsy becomes extremely militant and is not happy until we are all down in the tornado rooms.

After three days of continual close hits and misses by several tornados, a beautiful day had dawned and except for a few expected thunderstorms we all expected a respite from the dreadful tornados,which for some reason in our area always seem to happen at night. The kids had returned to their own home to their normal routine and Gypsy was curled up sleeping on her favorite couch in my dressing room.

i was having a lazy morning at home using the time to catch up on email correspondence because thankfully we had electricity again and since we had let the housekeeper off during that time I caught up on the housework,doing three days worth of dishes and laundry. It felt blissfull to have the house to myself. The peace and quiet was wonderful and even the wind whipping through the trees sounded like waves crashing on a sandy beach instead of the presence of impending doom. After completing all my tasks I deserved one of my favorite treats.

There are very few creature comforts I enjoy more in life than a long hot soak in my beautiful bathroom,which is on the top floor of my house and the most vulnerable rooms during a tornado..so I filled the tub with steaming water,sprinkling in my homemade bath salts,turned my favorite music on and slid into this haven of luxury...Letting my mind wander over all the possibilities of the future..

Then it happened...The tornado siren blasting long and as if it was in the bathroom,since I had opened many of the windows in the house. Up I scrambled out of the tub, almost flying out of the bathroom,through the dressing room,sliding across the hardwood floors of the master bedroom, running for my life down the long hallway..zooming down the staircases toward the tornado rooms,seeing the darkening clouds outside every window I passed. As I stood shivering And very naked in the closest tornado room two things came into my mind at once..No Gypsy..and no alarm from the weather radio..wrapping a blanket around me I started up the staircase and the tornado siren quit as quickly as it started. The only sound besides my beating heart,was the wind still sounding like waves against a sandy shore. The first thing I saw as I came up into the Living Room was the clock on the mantelpiece. 12 o'clock NOON!!! I still blush to this day remembering as I returned to my bath and passing through the dressing room Gypsy raising her head from where she was still stretched out and gave me that look of utter disdain..."Seriously Woman, I will let you know when to panic"..

Have a good one everyone,and be safe out there!

BA