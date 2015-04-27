"Happy,Happy,Happy" Monday Challenge-15

Back row,NUNNAH,YaYa,Ahbean,The PP,Whitney,Sherry,Mary,BA

Front row,K-Jo,The CJ,Lee

After my recent trip the women in my family have a new saying.."Granny is happy..happy,happy,happy..Sooooo everybody happy,happy,happy"

On my recent trip to Branson MO. I was having way too much fun and on the last day it all caught up with me. The thrill rides,the sun,the walking(on hills I might add) and pavement..and the constant interaction with some really strange folks and of course my wild and crazy gang! It was definetly break time for B A...I left everyone at the theme park and went back to the hotel to chill. My head hurt,my back hurt. Damn,all of me hurt. Making the room as dark and cold as I could and slid under the duvet...Oh Yess, this was a smart move...snuggling down,begging my mind to slow down..I started reliving the moments from the time this Adventure began...

In January when i told the family about planning this trip..Earl thought I had totally lost my mind. I was planning to take 11 family members all female except for my two grandsons on a four day excursion to a theme park that sits nestled in The Ozarks. The girls were all for it and the menfolk just scratched their heads and went whatever makes ya'll happy!

Three Vehicles,around 50 pieces of luggage later we loaded up for our four hour trip to Silver Dollar City. Yee Haw!

.The Griswolds family doesn't have anything on us...

The adventure did not start smoothly, our Garmins (GPS) LIED TO US!..it didn't take us the nice smooth easy four lane highway..it shot us for 100 miles down a two lane road that made the most outrageous thrill ride look like a row boat on a mill pond...curves with 90 degree down grades coming fast and furious,up and down we went...that's when we learned several of the passengers were not going to handle extreme theme park rides well... Since our Garmins lied to us and started out the adventure on a bit of a sour note...we were happy to get to the hotel .No sooner than we pulled in to the hotel..The sky opened up and the storms began.

I'd rather be lucky than good,any day. since the hotel had an indoor pool..we all took a little altitude and attitude adjustment...and looked at our options since we were told the next day we were suppose to be socked in with some nasty weather! but i stood tall and said not to fear.The weather Gods loved us and nothing would ruin our fun...the next morning we woke up to torrential rain and Thunderstorms...after a lazy morning and a hearty breakfast we drove the quarter mile to the Theme Park. It had stopped raining and we strolled into an almost empty Theme Park that was fully operational! Every ride up and running. We rode rides screaming at the top of our lungs.we danced down the almost empty streets,but the bands played on. Nobody and nothing rained on our parade.

so there I was in the hotel room on the last day...curled in a fetal position

With visions of the kids screaming at the top of their lungs in thrilling delight,and the older kids ooohhhhing and awwwwing over mountains of baubles and clothing..I snuggled down deeper in my bed and drifted off murmuring...Granny was Happy! Happy! Happy!

the best part of taking a group of women and children on a "thrill Trip" is the return home to all the menfolk...They were Happy,Happy,Happy too..because all of their women returned home with laryngitis and are too tired to ask what they got up too while we were gone...except I still want to know how one of the tractors ended up in the pond???

have a good one :-)

BA Aka "One very tired Granny" But, definetly Happy,Happy,Happy