"A Tribute To My Mom" Monday Writing Challenge-16

My Mom, Edna..

This coming Sunday in the United States many of us celebrate,pay respects,and show our love to our Mother's. For many that means remembering their Mom's for those that have passed on. I have not had to face that tragedy yet and pray I don't for many years to come!

Let me tell you about my Mom...

She was, and still is the most beautiful woman I know.

She was and still is the smartest woman I know.

She was and still is the mentally strongest woman I know.

She was and still has the biggest heart of any woman I know.

Nothing ever gets by my Mom,she sees everything.

i remember a analyst once asked me "if someone died in your life right now,who would you miss the most? Don't think about it just answer the first person that comes to mind" I immediately answered "My Mom".."Why?" The analyst asked "Why?" and I answered "because she is the one person in the world who truly knows me and loves me anyway!"

To hear her laughter brings a special thrill to my heart.

As Mother's Day approaches I knock my head against a wall trying to think of a way to let her know how special she is. I always send her flowers. This year Orchids and chocolate. But this gift never seems to really say how awesome I think she is. There is that part of me that knows if I did nothing but call her and tell her that I love her would be more than enough for her.

i have always wished for her self-control. She has known tragedy and lives with it every day. But it doesn't stop her from looking for all the bright and beautiful things life has in store. She will be 80 this year but continues to ride a bike every day. I know how lucky I am to have such an exceptional woman as my Mother.

I really don't know how to end this article,mainly because I have a fever and my mind is feeling a bit loopy..but that isn't really news to you lovely Viners...since I always seem a bit loopy;-)...so if you get a chance this week,please leave a comment about your Mom's..good and bad,funny and serious or both!

Did I mention that Edna could dance like Ginger Rogers :-)

And as always..Have a good one!

