"Time For A Joke" Monday Writing Challenge-17

sunrise on my beloved island

oh brother, writing this challenge is going to be rough..Newsvine has made some changes and i can no longer at the moment use my IPAD and my laptop is iffy cause i still haven't replaced it. But i still feel the need to reach out to you viners that have been so kind in reading and commenting on my contributions. Now doesn't that make ya'll feel special ;-) :-)...well you all have certainly made me feel special these past four months since we started the Monday Writing Challenge! YaY! I actually have something to show I existed for this time in history. I think it is important that folks write about this time in history. What we felt,what is important to us,how we lived our lives. I love to read the history of my ancestors. I hope one day I have a descendent read one of my silly stories or poems..and think "Hey, she really had it going on!" My husband says "These are the best of times" I hope my history reflects that.

When I started writing this article this morning I was really down,mentally...I had a ton of stuff to get done and none of it was on my fun list

i felt like something life changing and momentous is about to happen,but not in a good way. i hate it when i get these feelings,like a little dark rain cloud is following me around. it is particularly hard to accept these feelings when i know i don't have a gripe in the world. i have so much compared to so many and that even depressed me this morning. Then something momentous happened...I dragged my not so happy $ss up and did everything I was suppose to do...and now I am so happy..kicked back in my Favorite white cotton nightgown,sipping on a cup of lucious hot tea...doing something that makes me even happier...saying hello to all of you...wishing you a wonderful week...some happy time,some peaceful time

hopefully even some giggle time...so this Monday I am leaving you with my favorite joke lately :-) hope it makes you :-)

have a good one,even if it is a little one..

BA

Pause of intermission...

during my latest physical examination,my doctor asked me about my level of physical activity,so I described a typical day

Well yesterday afternoon I took a five mile hike through some pretty rough terrain,

I waded along the side of a lake

I pushed my way through a lot of brambles

I got sand in my shoes and eyes

iI avoided standing on a snake

I had to climb a few rocky hills.

i had to pee behind a big tree,twice

the mental stress had me feeling rather shattered so I drank eight beers.

my doctor was totally impressed and said " You must be a hell of an outdoors woman!"

"No" I replied,"Just a lousy golfer"