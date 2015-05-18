Newsvine

Believe Anything

"Gone Fishin" Monday Writing Challenge-18

By Believe Anything
Mon May 18, 2015 6:11 PM
Hi Viners..It's late Monday and I still don't have a great topic for this weeks challenge. I did post an article earlier today but took it down almost immediately..it just seemed like to personal an article and not really my story. It was also depressing. And I have been really trying to keep my stories here on the Vine both fun or helpful or both. But to be honest I am just plain tapped out at the moment...

so it is time to go Fishin' 

my idea of fishin is a bit different than most...I load up my favorite junk food..beverage of choice...a cane pole..go to the river..set up camp..get a fire started...my favorite music...and throw the fishing line in the water..without any bait...and wait for the stars to come out:-)

Hope I catch a big one :-)

have a good one!

BA

