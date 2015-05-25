Monday Writing Challenge 19 "Haunted by BA"

http://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shakers

The Shaker Tavern

South Union Kentucky

Bed & Breakfast...

BA's third favorite haunted hotel

Good Monday Viners...a celebration day,hopefully a holiday for many and for me? Time to play with some great memories. I have noticed that there is a big fascination with WIERD and paranormal happenings with some members on the vine and I think that is so cool!!! I have a definite connection to the "force" of the Universe. Well, I did end up on Newsvine ;-) I have also been fortunate enough to indulge my connection with the "force" by being able to travel to different destinations where the "force" is stronger than other places. LOL..I have walked the steamy dark streets of the French Quarter and made eye contact with witches...to going more than mile high in the Rocky Mountains to sleep with some loud and ghostly apparitions....with scenery!

over the next few challenges I am going to go back in time to my top three favorite HAUNTED HOTEL ADVENTURES...

Starting with my third favorite haunted adventure at The Shaker Tavern Bed and Breakfast in South Union Kentucky.

i have been a guest at this awesome historical B&B Several times. My daughter in law who loves haunted places says it's her #1 favorite haunted place to stay.

First a little history on The Shaker Tavern and The Shakers...I have studied the Shaker history in South Union for thirty years and it is fascinating. They were so productive and achieved so much,but unfortunately because their religious culture did not allow for procreation by members. They were dependent on new members joining to keep the community growing..I think there is maybe one or two shakers left alive today. I added a link above if you want to read more about The Shakers,their religion and their culture.

The South Union Kentucky Shaker Village is very intact..the Architecture incredible..also The Tavern where the Shakers allowed people of "the World" stay and eat is still a excellent B&B where you can stay and be treated with the same traditions travelers over 100 years ago did..albeit with better plumbing facilities today :-)

The reason The Shakers built such a elegant hotel where it did in the middle of Kentucky was the Railroad that ran only feet from it's front door.it is still an active railroad which gives staying at the Tavern an extra thrill because as a train passes by it shakes the entire Tavern..if you are lucky enough to be staying in one of the front bedrooms,it feels like the train is going right through your room(something you have to pay extra for at DisneyWorld) ;-) and of course it has a famous ghost, a 29 year old female that was stabbed in one of the bedrooms..Was she a traveler from the world just passing through or at heart a Shaker destined to stay Forever!

One of my favorite stays at the Tavern was over a Easter Week-end, five years ago..my son and daughter in law, Earl and I were lucky enough to have the whole tavern to ourselves..even the caretaker was going to be gone to stay with relatives over the holiday and had left us a fridge full of "shaker cooked goodies"...the first night was pretty uneventful...but after my daughter in law had heard several different versions of the "Ghost of the Tavern" she was pretty much ready to have the sh$t scared out of her ;-)...little did we know our Tavern Ghost was more than ready to help us!

returning to the Tavern after dark and a day of celebrating with the family...the guys crashed and my daughter in law and I decided to sit out on the balcony and finish a bottle of wine...it was a beautiful night...but very dark...there was no light anywhere except for the zillions of stars everywhere. Saying good night I went to my bedroom,took a bath...then getting the munches decided to go downstairs and raid the kitchen. After filling a plate of goodies..I turned out the lights and headed across the dark dining room and lobby to the staircase..feeling like someone was following me..I walked faster..as I turned very quickly to run up the stairs..I screamed as the spirit reached for me...but strangely t he apparition screamed too???...yes, my daughter in law was headed to the kitchen...we scared the living crap out of each other...I bet the ghosts of the tavern had a great laugh that night..silly tourists...My DIL and I still laugh when we remember that night..we must have sat on those bottom stairs for an hour laughing until our sides hurt...sometime when staying at a haunted hotel the best thing is an over active imagination :-)

have a safe holiday :-)

BA