Monday Writing Challenge-21 "Haunted By BA" #1 The Stanley Hotel

The Stanley Hotel

Estes Park,Colorado

BA's #1 Favorite Haunted Hotel

The Stanley Hotel is so haunted it even gave The King of Horror,Stephen King a terrible nightmare! He turned that nightmare into the best selling novel "The Shining" published in 1977. In 1974, writer King spent one night in Room 217 at the Stanley Hotel with his wife Tabitha while on a vacation to the Boulder area,quoting Stephen King". Upon arrival, they discovered that they were the only overnight guests. "They were just getting ready to close for the season, and we found ourselves the only guests in the place — with all those long, empty corridors"He and his wife were served dinner in an empty dining room accompanied by canned orchestral music. "Except for our table all the chairs were up on the tables. So the music is echoing down the hall, and, I mean, it was like God had put me there to hear that and see those things." That night, a dream struck King with inspiration for his next book. "I dreamed of my three-year-old son running through the corridors, looking back over his shoulder, eyes wide, screaming. He was being chased by a fire-hose. I woke up with a tremendous jerk, sweating all over, within an inch of falling out of bed. I got up, lit a cigarette, sat in a chair looking out the window at the Rockies, and by the time the cigarette was done, I had the bones of the book firmly set in my mind."

i have had the good fortune to have stayed at The Stanley on several occasions and must admit even though I can't ever remember having nightmares or being inspired to write a best selling novel.. it did become somewhat of an addiction. Not just for it's haunted atmosphere,but for the beauty of it's Architecture,the Views of the surrounding Rocky Mountains and it's fabulous cuisine.

The Stanley was built by Freelan Stanley of Stanley Steamer Fame and opened on July 4 1907 to cater to the cream of American Society. It has an excellent Museum on the grounds with many pictures of famous guests as well as one of the original cars that was built to transport these high paying customers up the mountain for Summer Visits. As in the book The Shining the hotel at one time was only open from late Spring until Fall.Now The Stanley is open year round,but be careful if you decide to go while the snow is falling because you may check-in,but find you cannot leave..Getting snowed in is always a possibility and one possibility I planned on with hand rubbing glee ;-)

Earl and I were married on Valentines Day and our favorite way to celebrate our Anniversary was either Mardis Gras in New Orleans or Skiing in Colorado. On this particular Anniversary trip after a few days of Skiing..earl and I drove to Estes Park and The Stanley Hotel for a little relaxation and second honeymooning...we only planned on staying three nights but as we drove up the Mountain the snow started coming down...by the time we hit The Overlook viewing area which gives you a magnificent view of The small town with The Stanley sitting beautifully right in the middle...It should have been a magic moment,but looking at Earl I realized that I was looking at a man that was about to lose his cookies...

checking in was quickly done...Now the funny thing about me and The Stanley is I have never requested a certain or,special room..but,from my very first trip they always put me in the same room..The very corner left room on the top floor..I loved that room because it has big windows that gave me a panoramic view of those cathedral snow top mountains..putting Earl to bed with some soup and crackers..I went outside to realize in just an hour over a foot of snow had fallen..and it was starting to come down harder...and it snowed and it snowed and it snowed,for three days it snowed..we were completely and utterly cut off from the rest of the world.we were in heaven..instead of a full house on Valentines Day at their famous Champagne Brunch,with Ice Carvings and tables groaning with gourmet delights,from my favorite caviar to Earl's Escargot and Smoked Salmon..finishing with Steak Diane cooked table side,With flaming Cherries Jubilee and Banana's Fosters..there were only about twenty people partaking of this exquisite feast...We were having the time of our life..the only complaint Earl and I had was that someone on our floor was letting their kids run up a d down the hallway,laughing rather late at night..we looked around the dining room trying to spy the little culprits..but did not see any children anywhere. In the bar later that evening where couples were slow dancing to the jukebox. The bartender over heard Earl saying he hoped those kids were not going to be up late tonight and the bartender asked "Do you mean Children?" And Earl told him that some children were running up and down the hallway late at night. The Bartender very quietly said..."Sir,there are no children staying at the Hotel this week" Those Children are full time residents of the top floor and have been for over fifty years.."Would you like another drink,it's on the house!"

the look on Earl's face was PRICELESS!

I love that hotel! ;-) :-)

I could go on and on,but I have brought the Grandkids up to The Ozarks for a little R&R and thrill rides and heaven knows what else they are going to talk me into...but I just want to end my haunted tales by saying..If there really are ghosts and spirits inhabiting my world...Thank you for the laughs..hope I have been as entertaining to you :-) and no Earl did not sleep our last night at The Stanley,but I don't think it had anything to do with the resident ghosts ;-) :-)

Have a good one...

BA