Monday Writing Challenge-22 "Blue Balls"

The best part of the trip...three exhausted and contented grandchildren returning home dreaming about thrill rides and Blue Balls:-)

BLUE BALLS

Holy Moly! It's Monday again...thank goodness,I was beginning to think last week was going to last forever. And yes Viners I got hit square between the eyes with Blue Balls this past week..several times...I'll get back to that part of my story in a bit;- :-)

I love my Grandchildren,if possible more than my grown children. They are loving,cute and mine...but bless their poor little souls they have inherited many of my personality traits. First they are fearless..which basically scares the crap out of me! They are also adventuresome which also scares the crap out of me. They have temper tantrums that makes me fear they are going to hurt them selves or someone else before the tantrum has run it's course,especially Lee the two year old,that flings himself on the ground as hard as he can,kicking and yelling until he has exhausted himself. My Mom said I also had a terrible temper as a toddler,but they learned the more they ignored me,the quicker it would end...Lee says "Forget that Granny" Just figure out what has me so upset and "Fix It"

So as every year since my 11 year old Granddaughter started school,I always get her for at least a week when school is out and the last week of her summer vacation. She is great with her younger two year old and four year old cousins.the boys adore her and the four year old would follow her off a cliff. But this year as she turns 12,she is not finding them as fun and charming as in past years. By the second day of her visit,I realized that staying at home and finding fun things to do was probably not an option,especially since the pool we use was shut down for several weeks. So I quickly plan a trip with my daughter-in-law to our favorite mountain getaway Theme Park and hotel with an indoor pool. Now usually when going to Silver Dollar City(Branson MO) with the kids there are plenty of us going so each child has at least two adults to run interference,entertain and watch that they are always safe and under our immediate care. This trip the only adults going was myself and my daughter-in-law.we both decided that it was going to be much more fun and easier and we could handle these three kids without extra help. Uh...think again Granny...

First, it was hotter then heck,even up in the mountains...the 11 year old who loves extreme roller coaster rides soon tired of the kiddie rides of the park and couldn't wait till the boys had to return to the Hotel and she and I could do the wild rides. Which of course meant me staying in the park several hours longer than my body needed to be. Yes I ended up with chills and a fever that night from a slight heat stroke. Feeling better the next morning,we once again headed for the park..this time my granddaughter convinced me that she could venture on her own to the big kid rides while I stayed to help with the little guys...she did know the park well and it is a pretty safe park,also since she is already a few inches taller than me and a bundle of energy.i decided to let her go for it,even though it meant after. Each ride she had to meet us back in the kiddie ride area of the park. Did I mention it was unusually hot? After a few successful separations and meet ups. She and I were feeling pretty good about her being so respondsible,particuarily since she was arriving back earlier than she was expected...the park had added an additionional area for smaller children that was thank goodness Air Conditioned..it had a huge room with benches surrounding the walls and BLUE BALLS everywhere..kids and adults alike could gather these balls and put them in all different kinds of machines where they would come flying out in all different directions..it had a upper level with cannons that enabled you to shoot blue balls at people sitting or standing on the bottom floor. Little Lee and his brother were in Blue Ball heaven! When my daughter in law asked me if I could watch them while she went to the bathroom,buy an outfit she had seen and refill our trusty mugs with frozen lemonade,I went sure,not a problem "I got this"...

Famous last words to say the least.The boys were having so much fun chasing after their Blue Balls and I had a nice comfy bench to watch their antics. What could go wrong? Honestly Viners I only took my eyes off them for ten seconds to send a text and picture to Earl of all the Blue Balls..when I looked up from my phone..neither of them were in sight..it was a big room and somewhat crowded by then.but they were nowhere to be seen..as I started running around the room looking everywhere at once,I was not paying attention to my feet..now I am sliding and tripping on Blue Balls everywhere..I see Lee clear across the room running on one of the long benches as fast as he can..oh crap! Finally getting to him after tripping twice on Blue Balls..I firmly get him by the hand. Time to find his big brother.since I couldn't see him on the ground floor I started looking up toward the upper level and about the time I spied him up there gleefully firing off Blue Balls at people below it happened. Someone pushed a button and five hundred blue balls dropped from the ceiling..Most of them hitting me right smack in the face!

Moral of the story...when traveling with grandchildren..Always have back-up and watch out for flying Blue Balls!

Stay Cool and Have a good one!

BA