Monday Writing Challenge-24 "I Wish You Peace"

BA's 2 year old Grandson "Lee"

Hello Viners, I know I didn't start my Monday Writing Challenge.."Good" Monday or "Good" Morning,because this Monday I don't feel like it is a good day for My Country or The World. When I began the Monday Writing Challenge I was determined to write about life only to make my fellow Viners, Smile,Laugh,be Positive and Helpful. But this morning despite trying very hard I feel no humor but only the deep despair and pain many in my Country are going through. I love My Country,this Earth I am so lucky to be walking on. I have spent my entire life trying to make this a better place to live. I wanted to leave a Legacy that my Children and Grandchildren could be proud and continue to carry on.

If you are in Pain today,Feel sad or mad,lost and afraid. Know you are not alone! I know despite all my prayers and trying to send out positive thoughts for hope and peace. It is not going to be enough for the hurt that you might be feeling. Just please know that you are not alone.

I am packing to leave on a trip to North Carolina and South Carolina. First I will be attending a Vigil in support of The Victims of the South Carolina AME Church Shooting Families. I know it is not much,but I feel that it is something I can do. I couldn't stop this tragedy from happening though goodness knows I have spent my entire life trying to stop the hate that permeates my Country. But I can stand shoulder to shoulder with others that mourn useless,senseless loss of life, because of ignorance,hate and evil.

Then I will be traveling on to North Carolina to help my deceased Father's only surviving sibling celebrate her 90th Birthday.

As I start this journey, know every mile of the way, that I will be carrying a hope for healing in my heart, But most of all I will be praying for Peace. A World that learns from tragedy. And a Future for our Universe that never loses Faith in a better Tomorrow.

love,BA