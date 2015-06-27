Falling Through Snow

We all dream under the same Moon..n'est pas'? :-)

As I sit here in this beautiful place,with a cool breeze floating by my face. I am remembering the joy of the last few hours..seeing some relatives I had not seen in over twenty years. Just by looking in their eyes I remembered who they were. By seeing the answering smile in my eyes they knew they had not been forgotten. My beloved Daddy who I never saw enough of in life,once told me when I was going through a rather rough period of discovery. "Baby Girl,remember you always have family."...

The stories they told about me. The first time my parents took me up here to The Smokey Mountains in winter,with snow all over the ground.and how scared I was to step into it..For you see,being a child of sand and Ocean..I thought the snow was a cloud and I would fall right through!

Everything around me at the moment feels like a gift. A gift from the Earth,from my friends and family,from the very force that moves our constantly changing worlds.

When I started this road trip,I believe I was on an adventure of self discovery...I am at the half-way point of this adventure and what I am feeling the most is a complete feeling of ....peace...

just some musings on the road and missing my Viner Buddies...

cheers!

BA