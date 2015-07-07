BA IS Back!

Love this pic!

Okay for the third time I am going to start this article. THE sucker just keeps disappearing by the time I have typed my third sentence. Guess my IPAD Ghost Writer didn't care for my opening one line zingers either ;-) :-)

as some of you may know I have been on a two week journey to the East Coast by car,all on my lonesome. I arrived back home on the fourth in time to crawl into bed and pull the Duvet over my head and thank goodness that I was back home safely in my own bed...the most secure place on Earth to me. It was to say the least Interesting, it had moments of pure joy,but also moments of deep thought and important self discoveries.

Since the murders in South Carolina which I took really hard and also fearing the possible consequences of the possible fallout of emotional response to the tragedy. I began a journey to the East Coast. Damn was it hot..I mean really hot...until I hit the Smokey Mountains..The Cherokee Valley was so cool! There did I finally find a beautiful moonrise,convivial company,and a babbling brook,that finally made all the angry noises in my head go away.

first..all this craziness over the confederate flag...I researched how I felt about any possible attachment to this flag. Being born and raised a proud Southern girl,surely it had some special meaning for me? Nope,Nada,not now,not ever..growing up anyone flashing one just meant they were rebellious..since I was one of the lucky southern girls that was raised to be non-prejudicial (thank you Parential Units)

i have been surprised at the response of some of my friends on other less liberal websites..defending their right to wave any flag of their choice..especially since I also know them to be non racist and integrated families...oh well...I do believe the will of the people should be heard. And the majority says it is time for The Civil War to end..this flag like so many through history needs to be displayed in Museums where ever expected or accepted. It was a part of our history and should be acknowledged as such. Otherwise it is not worth the material it is dyed upon and certainly not worth anyone else dying for it. So,I say wave your Rebel Flag if you feel you must,just realize when you do,you define yourself as someone looking for trouble in a world that only seeks Peace.

This is a beautiful world,not perfect and certainly not with perfect people but we must learn to compromise. I think what I came home with most on my journey is how incredibly lucky we are to be living at this time,in this wonderful country. Despite the tragedy in South Carolina we can still move forward. Even though 9 beautiful lives ended that day. I would like to think they leave behind a Legacy of Peace. A new awareness at how important it is that we embrace each other as who we are as individuals,not to be defined by the color of our skin,our demographics,sexual orientation,religious beliefs or not.

Whew..glad I got that off my chest! :-)

good to be home...on the Vine...

have a good one..

BA