What's normal?

Hi'ya Viners...I don't feel normal today...well actually I am not even sure what normal is,even if I ever did. And I don't think I have ever been normal..what makes life "normal" for you? Come on guys, it's too hot to play outside...and this is my toy and my toy box is my favorite place in the world...

Normal too me is...

feeling safe...

feeling cherished...

resting before another Grand Adventure...

planning another Grand Adventure...

being artistic,if I can't be or don't want to be productive...

glad I am not at DisneyWorld today..YAY!

bring on the rain!

have a good one!

BA