BA's BACK...Part Deux

My favorite Fountain at K.I.S.S. Cottage...St.Simons Island, Georgia U.S.A.

Hello Vineland...

i know I have been gone awhile. My Muse did not desert me,but I deserted my Muse. Life jumped up in the harshest way and dragged me into a morasse of pain,sorrow and teaching me lessons of life one would want to usually avoid. But I came through it somewhat unscathed and I hope a bit wiser.

One of the things I learned or should say "Confirmed" about life is that even in it's worse moments we need to be able to find happiness,a little joy, and if you are lucky enough,"a whole lot of laughter". There is a home on My Beloved Island called K.I.S.S. Cottage.( all houses on the Island are called Cottages and usually have names. K.I.S.S. Cottage is the home of my dearest friend on the Island who happily lives across the road from my parents home,Hummingbird Cottage. I have spent a lot of the last nine weeks living in both places. Celebrated three birthdays,two yard sales, and one funeral.

i raged,cried,cussed,prayed,but most of all I laughed..there is a favorite saying at K.I.S.S. Cottage.."Don't have any thing in your mouth" because Undoubtly you would be spitting it out,snorting it through your nose..or spewing it over the various flora that grows profusely on the grounds.there is something special about this place..sorrow quickly turns to joy..a frown becomes a smile...and a laugh can often leave you in the embarrassing position of quickly finding a place to urinate!!!

So if I were to say I survived the last few months of my life with my sanity somewhat in tact..I give the thanks to that special little cottage by the Ocean...and those incredibly special personalities that pass through it's gates bringing their hope,their humor and their love of life.

i have thought about all my Vine Friends, but Everytime I tried to write or even went in to comment..I knew I didn't have the time or words to explain what I was going through..I knew I had to work through it first and when it was all over,or at least the hard part..I could come back and play again! Hope all are doing well amd I truly did miss you...

so welcome to BA's Back..Part Deux...

what have Ya'llas been up too?