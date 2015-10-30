Whoa is me! I'd Rather Be!

Yanni "The Dream Concert Event"

Venue: Giza Outdoor concert in front of the Sphinx

Oct.30,2015

Well, actually that is just a rehearsal picture! But Yep,if I could transport myself to this concert tonight!..Put two of my favorite things together and Magic will happen.

known for his choice of Majestical Venues for his music..Tonight his Outdoor Venue is In front of The Pyramids in Egypt...My one consolation is that it is being filmed by PBS for a Special in March.

yes, I am a Yanni Fan..and even though I am just one of millions..I wish I was one of the lucky Fans sitting at one of his two concerts in front of the Pyramids this week-end.

i am soooooooo bored with Halloween...no good horror movies...the weather is crappy...my mood is crappy and I am probably spreading nasty Karma everywhere..either that or I am getting sick..maybe it is time for a dose of narcotic medicine,my favorite place in the world "usually" my own bed..think I will put on fresh sheets of Egyptian Cotton..open a bottle of Merlot..and transport myself to desert sands and Golden Sunsets.

i need a break!

i think I have earned a break!

the Hell with it..I am taking a break

what's everyone else doing this week-end?

costume parties?

treating trick or treaters?

tricking trick or treaters?

i'll be here with my trusty broom beside me in case of any emergency!

But this Halloween BA really is "the Ghost At The Party"

have a safe one,

love BA