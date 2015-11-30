Favorite Christmas Carol 2015 Monday Writing Challenge

http://www.bing.com/search?q=santa+baby+youtube+madonna&form=APIPA1

The Season of Peace and Good Cheer has arrived again! And I am so ready for the "long winter nap" part of the festivities! I made reservations this evening for my Mom and me to leave for Tunica between Christmas and New Years...three nights of gambling and days of lounging,spa and gambling. She and I have truly earned it..or at least by then I Know we will have very,very,truly earned it!

It has been quite the year! I count one of the best parts the Monday Writing Challenge that started last winter. We have had some fun,learned a lot and shared some poignant moments. I hope it continues another year!

I am so tired both physically and mentally right now, I feel as if every word I write is like stuffing the straw back into this past Fall's Scarecrow. And the song "Over The Rainbow" keeps swirling around in my head.

too much giblet gravy???

last year this time I was not a really happy camper,things were not great and one night I logged on to Newsvine for the first time in a year just as a distraction and because I had started playing Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas" over and over..constantly telling myself if our family could just make it through New Years together, without disemboweling each other.

The Vine became my source of inspiration and hiding place from the world. I thank you all, that put up with me,cheered me on and was a shoulder to lean on. We made it through the year! And it was a good year..For my family and me. So this year I will not be playing Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas over and over but Madonna's "Santa Baby"

YAY! It's what your Favorite Christmas Carol Time of the Year Officially...

i'll play you mine if you play me yours :-)

Jingle..jingle..love BA :-)