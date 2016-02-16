The Wheel Of Fortune-Oh My!

The New Year has been rung in with cheers and wishes for a happy and prosperous future. Memories of the last year are fondly remembered,some with regrets,some with feelings of accomplishment. The laughter and giggles heal the moments of sorrow and loss.

mine are no different than many...the biggest sorrow was the loss of my Step-Father in The Autumn,but he had been very ill for a long time and the family came together to honor the best of his life,excuse and learn from his mistakes and take pride in his accomplishments. The holiday season was soon upon on us and for the first time in many years my Mom was in a position to travel and enjoy many things she had not in the years of taking care of Pop. The family came together to make the season as cheerful and festive as one can for a widow learning how to embrace life without her mate. After a month of travels,party's,trips to Tunica And Biloxi(she and POP did love the slot machines. I returned her home to The Island.

i stayed with her several weeks to make sure she was comfortable and prepared to carry on in her new life without Pop...after sleeping almost a week,my 80 year old Mom,got up,made a beauty shop appointment,jumped in her car and zoomed into her new life..I knew then it was time for me to return home and begin my New Year knowing all was well and good in hers. The night before departing friends threw a dinner party at my favorite resturant..returning to the Island house full of good cheer and feeling quite on top of the world..I spun around in joy in my bedroom..caught my heel in the carpet and went crashing backwards..

An hour later it was confirmed..I had broken several bones in my left arm and wrist..surgery would be required..and yes dear Viners I am a Lefty,which means I am typing this article,totally right-handed...Oh-My!!!

The Wheel of Fortune brings you to the heights of success and at the penticale of our joy That same wheel can bring us crashing down again!!!

At first I tried to come up with all the benefits of having a broken arm,but once the pain-killers were taken away found less to be grateful for...depression is the biggest enemy,feeling useless is the next. The pain is manageable but losing my sense of humor has been the most devastating.

So I came to the Vine to my favorite corner...looking for inspiration, humor,old friends. A place to mend...I hope...and yes learning to wipe my butt with my right hand has been the hardest lesson so far :-)

big One arm hugs to all..

Would love to hear what all of you have been up too..i know there are tales out there sure to make me smile!

love,BA