Tuna Fish Casserole;Treat or Torment

It's a beautiful Spring Sunday...awesome morning,a little tickle and kissy face with Earl..finished a project that had been bugging me.
decided I wasn't going to waste another day dwelling on negative,unproductive feelings. Dark thoughts intruding into my pretty great life!
i have realized that when you have had an accident and injured yourself. You must allow yourself time to heal. Remembering that this is a part of life has been my most difficult problem to "get around" or solve. I want to be all better right now. I want to be out of pain,right now! I want to pick up a golf club and give it a good swing,or be able to pick up a box that weighs more than two pounds! To juggle again. I realize how much I have taken for granted in my past. So basically recovering from a broken arm and wrist,like totally sucks!
I have tried to,turn parts of it in a learning lesson. To much idle time has the ability to make me dwell in misery if I don't motivate myself into something more positive. I don't want to look back on this period in my life to be,devoid of anything good,fun or just a waste of space.
Earl has been great about cooking and cleaning up during my recovery,and we have been doing a lot of takeout. But the Frige was starting to stack up with leftovers.So after pulling everything out, all I saw worth Re-using was some Japanese take-out rice...
two cans of tuna fish
a can of mushroom soup
a can of cream of chicken soup
a can of mushrooms
a can of peas or cup of frozen peas
a cup of cubed cheddar cheese
a third of a cup of milk all mixed in a casserole dish,baked at 350 for apps 45 minutes or until bubbling...
and you have a treat if you are nostalgic for 19 60's cooking..Garnish at,will...ripe tomatoes with a topping of mayo mixed with a little fresh dill would be my choice...
And a torment if you think a Tuna Casserole is a total bore! but It feels good to be in the kitchen again,it feels normal and normal is good,when you have had a little black rain cloud following you around!
Happy Spring Ya'llas
Big Hugs and kisses if you have a few simple recipes to share for a one arm cook that can't life heavy objects or do much chopping :-) or chirpy cheerful snippets,to brighten a day?
what the heck have my Viney Buds been doing? Cheers I am All Ears...
Love,
BA