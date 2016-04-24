Tuna Fish Casserole;Treat or Torment

"Really Granny??? Tuna Casserole Again?" Says 3 year old Grandson Lee :-)

It's a beautiful Spring Sunday...awesome morning,a little tickle and kissy face with Earl..finished a project that had been bugging me.

decided I wasn't going to waste another day dwelling on negative,unproductive feelings. Dark thoughts intruding into my pretty great life!

i have realized that when you have had an accident and injured yourself. You must allow yourself time to heal. Remembering that this is a part of life has been my most difficult problem to "get around" or solve. I want to be all better right now. I want to be out of pain,right now! I want to pick up a golf club and give it a good swing,or be able to pick up a box that weighs more than two pounds! To juggle again. I realize how much I have taken for granted in my past. So basically recovering from a broken arm and wrist,like totally sucks!

I have tried to,turn parts of it in a learning lesson. To much idle time has the ability to make me dwell in misery if I don't motivate myself into something more positive. I don't want to look back on this period in my life to be,devoid of anything good,fun or just a waste of space.

Earl has been great about cooking and cleaning up during my recovery,and we have been doing a lot of takeout. But the Frige was starting to stack up with leftovers.So after pulling everything out, all I saw worth Re-using was some Japanese take-out rice...

two cans of tuna fish

a can of mushroom soup

a can of cream of chicken soup

a can of mushrooms

a can of peas or cup of frozen peas

a cup of cubed cheddar cheese

a third of a cup of milk all mixed in a casserole dish,baked at 350 for apps 45 minutes or until bubbling...

and you have a treat if you are nostalgic for 19 60's cooking..Garnish at,will...ripe tomatoes with a topping of mayo mixed with a little fresh dill would be my choice...

And a torment if you think a Tuna Casserole is a total bore! but It feels good to be in the kitchen again,it feels normal and normal is good,when you have had a little black rain cloud following you around!

Happy Spring Ya'llas

Big Hugs and kisses if you have a few simple recipes to share for a one arm cook that can't life heavy objects or do much chopping :-) or chirpy cheerful snippets,to brighten a day?

what the heck have my Viney Buds been doing? Cheers I am All Ears...

Love,

BA