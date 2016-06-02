So Kill Me! I got my Mother Drunk!

gosh, wish I had a picture to go with this headline....but these musings are dedicated to Trout Giggles,where ever you are,for every good reason :-)

yes i I am lying here,basically because I am too trashed...in Tunica Mississippi...to be doing anything else but share my feelings to the world! Are they worth sharing? Oh Yeah...especially when they are good feelings. Which the World could use a little more of in my humble opinion.

i am learning that even at the ripe old age of 62,I am just a kid at heart. Still learning new things about the world and myself. How insignificant so many of my worries are in,the big scheme of things.

my Mom & I have been through a lot together and apart...in the past 7 months she has buried her husband,her older brother,and her best friends husband.and I have been right there. Watching her courage,hopefully understanding her needs...

so today I got her drunk..had a friend at the bar,she tasted my drink and quickly liberated me from it...and I am quite sure I am in big trouble somewhere...

oh screw it...it's five o'clock somewhere!!!

still Alive,just visiting this planet..

hugs to all!!!

BA