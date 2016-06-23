My Intimate Encounter with Governor Bill(Bubba) Clinton

Yep that's him ;-)

I am sitting in the "Ghost River Bar" at Memphis International Airport...sipping on my first glass of an excellent Chardonnay when the flashback hit me..That appx 25 years ago I was siting on the exact same bar stool when suddenly to my surprise the Governor of my State of Arkansas,slides on to the stool beside me. Well not exactly surprised,because I had seen him before in this airport,but the fact he was jammed right next to me,was somewhat new. Particularly considering there were a lot of empty bar stools around us.

s l o w l y I turn to him and with the sweetest sweet tea smile.."Well Hello Governor..in my breathy slow southern accent. The smile I receive back is dazzlingly! Irresistible! And so it goes..after a hot dog and a few beers..he flew on to Dallas as I flew on to my Beloved Island..but not without a big hug..a wink and a pat on the (as Earl Wayne always described "my pert little Butt")

so the memory goes..and now I gotta jet,because my flight to my Beloved Island leaves in just a few minutes...

just had to share that memory with someone,anyone..heck I know it is a throw back Thursday..and ended less steamier than probably desired..but a fun memory for me....

no politics intended..

just a bit of pre-flight fun! Cheers!

love,BA

SENDING WITHOUT A PRE-check of many grammatical mistakes---oh well...;-)