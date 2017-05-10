"I Don't Want To Die" Texts Student from School Lockdown

Ongoing investigation,situation still fluid

As always at times of great trauma,after I call Mama,to calm my ass down...I write to calm my over anxious soul,and remember to breath!

also to Vent and Learn...so please respond with anything you feel and know that can turn such scary and too often events into something I can Understand!

this morning I get a phone call that my Grandchild's School is on LOCKDOWN DUE TO A THREATENING SITUATION.

OMG,NOT AGAINnot here please,please,please.

Only 19 years ago two little boys,gunned down their classmates,killing four students and a Teacher,not five miles away from where my Grandson is attending Kindergarten under Lockdown.

as of 15 minutes ago the situation was still fluid,but one Jr.High school student had been arrested and they were still searching for other participants. No weapons found,no one hurt...

NO ONE HURT,MY ASS!!!!!

Grrrrrrrrrrrrrr..i'm Hurt,a whole bunch of Students and Parents were scared Shitless this morning. Ya,Ya, I am extremely grateful that it appears to only have been a HOAX..perpetuated by a small group of teenagers and no one has been physically hurt...But Damn,I am pissed..do you know who I pity the Most???

The Parents of these little Assholes that caused this.

Would love feedback..need to figure out so many things,but mostly how to keep these kind of events from happening.

as always

BA