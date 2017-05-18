Newsvine

Believe Anything

6-year-old Mississippi boy at center of AMBER Alert found dead; 1 in custody | WREG.com

So,let me get this straight.

1. Mother leaves unattended child in Kroger Parking lot in vehicle.

2.Vehicle is stolen with Child inside Vehicle

3.Vehicle Found not far away on a Dead End Street.

4. 6 year old found inside Vehicle shot to death.

WTF!!!!!!!!!!Has everyone gone crazy? Child left alone in this day and age! Murdering an innocent child in Cold Blood! When they find these animals I hope Justice is swift and without mercy.

sound off..as long as it is not a political rant. This is Society's Problem...

Vent.Vent.Vent.

