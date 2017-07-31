Monday Writing Challenge;Newsvine,A Social Internet Experiment.

but,I think I will miss this site. It taught me a lot. Perhaps "self-control" more than anything. As you can see I have been around the Vine for almost a Decade. Most of the time just as an observer. But I think I also made my mark and left a bit of a footprint as well. Hopefully it was a good thought,or idea,or just leaving a smile on someone's face. I tried to stay politically inactive.Me has my opinions,but since I have not been in a combative mood during the last 20 years,Ya'll were spared my temper,while many Viners tried my patience.Glad I stayed out of the doo-do pool of politics on the Vine. It didn't appear to be the fun part. The Fun parts were really fun..Through the years such Great Writers and just plain fun people..Yes people,not just posters..I love me some New Mexico Grump and some Northeastern VD...From the Love Doctors to the Food Porn world of T.Fargo....TG,Jen,Cinza,Mrs.D..oh,Lord:did I really start naming Viners? I know;huge mistake,because there have been so many of you...who have taught me so much..you impacted my life but I only hung around with the ones that left me feeling good about life,all life...the ones that depressed me,yet also fascinated me! Huzzah! I celebrate the Circle of Life..

and this is just an internet experience..even giving us notice so some of us could save content..Think that is a classy move. thank you.

i sure didn't like all of you,but you never made me hate,just learn when to walk away. You can't fix stupid nor heal the worlds problems on an internet site.but dang some of you tried. With all your heart! Well Done :-)

my first article on Newsvine was about courtesy on the internet? A question..I did "Get Smarter Here" it did not take long,to realize I got,out of Newsvine exactly what I put in...very little angst and a whole lot of humor!

hope to see, some of you sometime..somewhere..after all it is a small world..Good Luck,Good Life,Good Love

and oh Yeah..Good Grief ;-)

my first,Newsvine Farewell letter...

But probably not my last,think I will try to keep The Monday Challenge going till the end...I like that idea

love,BA