I,have always loved The Perseids Meteor Shower,and through the years I've tried to enjoy them all over The USA..The best was the year I camped out in the middle of a field,10'000 feet on,the side of a Colorado Mountain..A real Rocky Mountain High! This,year,i,have traveled up into The Ozarks to see if I can't catch a "Ball Of Fire Across The Sky"....Rocky Mountain High Style!!!

Anyone else going to be watching for these Beauties?