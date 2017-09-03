My Favorite Poet...Who's Yours?

Leonard Nimoy

"Warmed by Love"

I love Poetry!!

i think my love began with my first Mother Goose Riddle,Hey Diddle,Diddle!

Through the years,I think I have read and loved many Poets.From Shakespeare to Kahil Gibran..Edgar Alan Poe to Walt Whitman!

but the Work of an unlikely Poet became my very Favorite..and this book is my favorite literary haven...it's hard to pick a favorite Poem,but I Will give it a try..

Rockets ships Are exciting But so are roses on a birthday Computers are exciting But so is a Sunset... And logic Will never replace Love Sometimes I wonder Where I belong In the future Or In the Past I guess I'm just An old-fashioned Spaceman

~Leonard Nimoy~1973

WITH LESS THAN 30 days left here on the Vine I thought it cathartic to share Some written fun,mystery,beauty,and if you don't love poetry..how about a joke😜👍

love,BA