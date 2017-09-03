My Favorite Poet...Who's Yours?

I love Poetry!!
i think my love began with my first Mother Goose Riddle,Hey Diddle,Diddle!
Through the years,I think I have read and loved many Poets.From Shakespeare to Kahil Gibran..Edgar Alan Poe to Walt Whitman!
but the Work of an unlikely Poet became my very Favorite..and this book is my favorite literary haven...it's hard to pick a favorite Poem,but I Will give it a try..
Rockets ships
Are exciting
But so are roses on a birthday
Computers are exciting
But so is a Sunset...
And logic
Will never replace
Love
Sometimes I wonder
Where I belong
In the future
Or
In the Past
I guess I'm just
An old-fashioned
Spaceman
~Leonard Nimoy~1973
WITH LESS THAN 30 days left here on the Vine I thought it cathartic to share Some written fun,mystery,beauty,and if you don't love poetry..how about a joke😜👍
love,BA