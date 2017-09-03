Newsvine

My Favorite Poet...Who's Yours?

By Believe Anything
Sun Sep 3, 2017 11:20 AM
Leonard Nimoy
"Warmed by Love"

I love Poetry!!

 

i think my love began with my first Mother Goose Riddle,Hey Diddle,Diddle! 

Through the years,I think I have read and loved many Poets.From Shakespeare to Kahil Gibran..Edgar Alan Poe to Walt Whitman!

 

but the Work of an unlikely Poet became my very Favorite..and this book is my favorite literary haven...it's hard to pick a favorite Poem,but I Will give it a try..

Rockets ships

 Are exciting 

But so are roses on a birthday

Computers are exciting

 But so is a Sunset...

And logic

 Will never replace    

                    Love

Sometimes I wonder

Where I belong

  In the future

      Or

In the Past

I guess I'm just

  An old-fashioned

            Spaceman

 

~Leonard Nimoy~1973

WITH LESS THAN 30 days left here on the Vine I thought it cathartic to share Some written fun,mystery,beauty,and if you don't love poetry..how about a joke😜👍

love,BA

 

